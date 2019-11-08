|
Ruth Marie Zumwalt EDMOND
January 12, 1971 - November 4, 2019
Ruth Marie Zumwalt suddenly left this world November 4, 2019. She was born January 12, 1971 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Ray and Delores Hales Kimsey. Ruth was raised loving the outdoors and was a great horsewoman.
Ruth married Randy Zumwalt June 3, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ruth attended Oklahoma State University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1993. She then completed her Master's Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction on February 1, 2006, of which she was very proud.
She worked 21 years in public education, grades 9-12, teaching Biology, Pre AP Biology, AP Biology, Anatomy/Physiology, Ecology, Botany, Physical Science, and ACT Review. Most recently, Ruth worked as a science content specialist for the Edmond Public Schools. To say Ruth was passionate about science and education would be an understatement. She also helped kids prepare to take the ACT.
In 2007, Ruth received the Edmond North Teacher of the Year Award.
Ruth was a die-hard OSU fan (Go POKES!). She and Randy attended many foot-ball games together.
Ruth's brother, Richard Kimsey, preceded her in death.
Ruth leaves behind her loving husband Randy Zumwalt; her parents Ray and Delores Kimsey; brothers Mark Kimsey and Dale Kimsey; sisters Donna Costner and Kristin Bell; fur babies Roscoe and Apollo and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Hurd Street, Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019