Sabra Cherrill Ansell

Nov. 22, 1942 - June 19, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Sabra Cherrill Ansell, 76, died peacefully June 19, after a short battle with lung cancer, in Fort Worth, TX. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 24 at the First Baptist Church of Midwest City at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Arlington Memory Gardens Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Cherrill was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Olney, IL to Joy and Everett Hemphill. She was a graduate of Midwest City High School in 1960. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University. She met John D. Ansell while attending Country Estates Baptist Church. They married Aug. 18, 1961. They raised five children and resided in Midwest City for 35 years, where they were active members of First Baptist Church of Midwest City. Cherrill was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Joy Hemphill; husband of 50 years, John D. Ansell; and oldest son, Steven Craig Ansell. Her beautiful life will always be cherished by her family: sister, Lisa Anderson and husband Randy; children, Susan Ansell, Derek Ansell and wife Andrea, Sabra Gadberry and husband Derek, Chad Ansell and wife Reagan, and Carmen Funderburk and husband David; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way.