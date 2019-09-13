Home

Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Sally McKnight
April 6, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Celestine (Sally) Ann McKnight, 73, of Midwest City, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, peacefully at home. Sally was born on April 6, 1946 in Milton, Oxfordshire, England to Timothy and Ellen Plaice. Sally dutifully served the Midwest City community for many years as the Midwest City Rotary Club Administrator. She enjoyed the weekly interaction with the nearly 100 members of the club and looked forward each week to the gathering of the clan. When not looking after the club membership she enjoyed Chicago Cubs Baseball "Go Cubs", reading, jigsaw puzzles, and traveling. Sally is survived by her husband of 29 years, John; her sons, Timothy and Daniel; daughter-in-law Ainsley and her two grandchildren Ryan and Erin. A viewing and funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, 1820 S. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73130. Viewing will begin at 12 noon with the funeral service to follow at 3 PM with viewing to continue until 8PM. In lieu of flowers Sally would have very much appreciated you making a donation to your local animal shelter or rescue organization, "so others may live".
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019
