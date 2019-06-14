Sally Lavender

July 29, 1936 - June 10, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Sally Timby Lavender passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born July 29, 1936 in Washington D.C. where she lived until she married Jerry Lavender on May 7, 1956. Their life together began in Arkansas and eventually moved to Oklahoma City, where she happily lived the rest of her life. Being the mother of five girls was her full time job for many years. When the youngest reached high school she began working at Olivet Baptist Church as the church hostess. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church for nearly 50 years and actively served there in many capacities, working in the nursery, directing children's choirs, cooking at Falls Creek, and teaching youth. Sally relished her role as Memaw and Nana to 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters: Frances Lavender, Austin, TX, Karen Heath (Mike) of Gross Point, MI, Lisa Morgan of Oklahoma City, Stephanie Lavender of Edmond, Traci Minor (Jay) of Sherman Oaks, CA; her brother, Ken Timby of Kalamazoo, MI; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A come-and-go visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 1:00PM-6:00PM, with the family being present from 4:00PM-6:00PM at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond, OK, for those wishing to pay their respects to Sally and her family. A memorial service to celebrate Sally's life will be held the following morning, Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00AM at Olivet Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, OK.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Olivet Baptist Church. Published in The Oklahoman on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary