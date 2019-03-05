Dr. Salvador Gonzalez

March 14, 1933 - Feb. 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA

Dr. Salvador Gonzalez, of Oklahoma City, formerly of La Pryor, TX, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born on March 14, 1933, in La Pryor, TX to Pedro and Elvira (Martinez) Gonzalez.

Salvador married Hortencia Gameros in Los Angeles, CA.

He graduated in 1951 from La Pryor High School, where he was class valedictorian. He attended the University of California Irvine School of Medicine and graduated with a medical degree in 1964.

He joined the U.S. Air Force and served for many years before returning to Uvalde, TX and starting a medical practice. The family says he never turned down any patient and was a dedicated physician always willing to provide medical care.

He served as a medical director for Uvalde Memorial Hospital, and later became the medical director for Vida Y Salud-Health Systems Inc. in Crystal City, TX, a position he held for 15 years.

He retired in 2012 and committed his time to his ranch, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The family says he could also often be found at a local golf course, attempting to hit a hole-in-one.

The family says he was a hardworking self-made man; he made it through life with dedication, strong will and determination to be the best he could be. He was a down-to-earth man with an adventurous spirit, and he enjoyed throwing yearly parties where he provided food, drinks, and entertainment to help give back to the community.

He is survived by his daughter, Diana Mata and husband Raymond Jr., of Uvalde, TX; sons, Michael S. Gonzalez and wife Laurie, of San Diego, CA; Dr. Vincent Gonzalez and fiancée Diane Sweet, of Oklahoma City; Judge Daniel Gonzalez and wife Blanca, of Austin; sister, Enriqueta Lopez, of Lake Elsinore, CA; grandchildren, Paul Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, Melissa Phillips, Gabriella Mata, Hayden Mata, Christian Gonzalez, and Hailey Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Phillips and James Phillips; and special caregiver, Mayra Torres, of Oklahoma City.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Teodoro Gonzalez, Severo Gonzalez, and Ricardo Gonzalez; sisters, Pascuala Gonzalez Aviles, Petra Gonzalez Garcia, Otila Gonzalez Valdez, Alma Vara, and Maria Gonzalez Smith; and half-brothers, George Gonzalez, Alejandro Gonzalez, and Pedro Gonzalez.

Visitation was held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde, TX. A rosary was held on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde, TX. A funeral Mass was held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in La Pryor, TX. Interment followed at the La Pryor Cemetery in La Pryor, TX. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019