Samuel H. "Sam" Richek

Aug. 9, 1955 - June 24, 2019



NORMAN

Samuel Richek passed from this earth on June 24, 2019. Samuel was born in Heidelberg, Germany to Herbert and Roslyn (Goldberg) Richek, on August 9, 1955.

Samuel was a devoted son, always there to help take care of his parents as their health began to fail. He loved Turner Classic Movies. Samuel's favorites were westerns and old war films. He also had an extensive collection of James Bond movies.

Samuel loved animals. His favorite pet was a Black Labrador named "Spike" that he was raised with as a child. He loved to eat at J-Pat's, an old Norman favorite, and enjoyed eating at Furr's with his mother.

Samuel was a reserved and shy individual until he really got to know someone. Once he did get to know someone, he was the most loyal and caring person with the biggest heart, treating them like part of his family. His extended family groups that he cared for deeply, were his Goodrich UMC church family, those from the Thunderbird Clubhouse, and the Norman Senior Center. Samuel loved to volunteer at the Senior Center, serving meals, doing whatever he could do to help others. He considered it his job.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Helen Richek.

Celebration of Life Service for Samuel will be held at the Goodrich United Methodist Church (200 W. Hayes St.) on Monday, July 1st, at 10 am.

Samuel's Family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care (708 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK). Please send online condolences to: www.tribute.care Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019