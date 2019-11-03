|
Samuel Leon Hendrix EDMOND
November 6, 1923 - October 30, 2019
Samuel Leon Hendrix went to his eternal home with God Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 6, 1923, in Beggs, OK to Edgar and Lillie Hendrix. In high school, Sam met a beautiful girl named Violet whom he married several years later. He was in the Navy ROTC program and was commissioned three days after their wedding ceremony on Feb. 28, 1944. He served in World War II as a lieutenant on the USS Teton. His tour of duty would take him several places, including five ports on the east and west coasts, with Vi following her Navy husband by train or bus, all over the country until his ship left for Okinawa. Violet Jane was born in July 1945 and finally got to meet her Daddy when she was 3 months old. Upon Sam's return home, they lived in Emmett, ID, then moved to Bartlesville, OK where Judy Ann was born in March 1948. After living there a few years, the foursome moved to Norman, OK for Sam to pursue his education at OU, where he graduated in 1953 with a degree in petroleum geology. The family of four then moved to OKC, where Jeanne Suzette was born in Dec. 1953. Jill Denise followed a few years later in Jan. 1958 and Janell Kay in March 1961 rounding out the family of five girls. Dad never did get his Gary Leon, but he loved all of his girls. Sam worked as a Petroleum Geologist until his retirement in 1985. He loved working on the oil wells, but his biggest love was following his Lord and Savior. He served as an elder in the Church of Christ for over 30 years, and instilled in all of his daughters a strong, indelible love for Christ. Pride emanated from him as he talked about his family, which includes 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Upon retirement, Sam and Vi enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. in their motor home, visiting all but two states. They lived for 11 years at Lake Eufaula before returning to Edmond in 1998, due to Vi's Alzheimer's disease. He has survived the passing of five brothers and one sister as well as his wife of 62 years, Violet, who died in 2006. His second wife, Jerry, also preceded him in death. Sam is survived by his daughters, Jane Buntley, of Searcy, AR; Judy Forrester, of Edmond; Suzette Stephens, of Edmond; Jill Denton and husband Tom, of McKinney, TX; and Janell Huntsman and husband Gary, of Edmond. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as Papoo: Todd Forrester, children Sam and Finley; Tami (Buntley) and Jon Fennel, daughters McKenzie and Emma; Tim and Risa Forrester, son Cal; Traci (Buntley) and Mike Thatcher, daughter Bella; Tara (Buntley) and Ben Bruner, children Kate and Hudson; Marik Ishtar; Amanda (Forrester) and Luke Watson, children Erin, Nora, Knox and Klein; Taylor (Stephens) Smith, children Ryli, Bryson, Kalye, and Wyatt; Bailey Huntsman, daughter Hattie; Candace Denton; Channing Denton; Avery (Huntsman) and Kendall Dykes, children Bennett, Palmer, Hendrix and Jovie; Cooper and Tessa Denton; Madison Huntsman; and foster granddaughter, Mika. We will miss our strong tower with his knowledge, soft heart and sense of humor. He served God with a selfless heart and giving spirit, and is now home with Him. I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth. 3 John 4. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd Hospice and Tealridge Assisted Living Center. Services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at Memorial Road Church of Christ, interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 3, 1-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, family present 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019