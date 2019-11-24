|
|
Sandra Kathryn EDMOND
Arledge
January 24, 1947-November 10, 2019
Sandra (Sandy) Kathryn Arledge was born on January 24, 1947 as the fourth of six children to Henry and Josephine Ruzicka. She grad-uated from Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa. Her dad famously stood up and yelled, "That's my daughter"! when she won homecoming queen. Sandy married John Michael Arledge on June 25, 1966 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She faithfully worked along-side her husband in business dealings and raising their family. They had four children together in their 53 years of marriage: John Jr. married to Robin, Chris married to Keri, Kevin married to Carrie Jane, and Marc married to Kathleen. Sandy has 12 grandchildren - Drew, Morgan, Samantha, Trey, Vivian, Stormy, Kiernan, Holden, Brenna, Bryndan, Blakely, and little Ellie.
Sandy loved Jesus deeply and was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt - she relished those roles in raising her kids, and spending time with her grandchildren and relatives. Her specialty was hosting people in her home, at her backyard playground, and at the 100 acre wood retreat where she loved to spend time enjoying nature and four-wheeling. Sandy had a way of making people feel special and she connected so well with everyone she met as she opened her arms and her heart to all. Her smile could just warm your heart. Sandy became an Accredited Cruise Counselor … she loved traveling and especially enjoyed cruising the world with family and friends. Sandy passed from this earth peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2019 in Edmond, OK after surviving cancer and enduring a lengthy battle with dementia. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Henry, and her mom, Jo. She is survived by her husband, four sons and 12 grandchildren, her brother Henry Ruzicka and sisters Peggy Peterson, Martha Tibeau, Mary Swink, and Susan Mobbs, as well as the rest of the large Ruzicka and Arledge clan including 55 nieces and nephews and countless friends around the world. Memorial services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 900 S. Littler in Edmond, OK at 1:00 pm where Sandy was a faithful member for 47 years, serving on the Funeral Dinner Ministry team and practicing weekly adoration. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the St. John the Baptist Funeral Dinner Ministry at 900 S. Littler, Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019