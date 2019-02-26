Sandra Gayle Hinkle

Holmes

Nov. 5, 1954 - Feb. 20, 2019



ANCHORAGE, AK

Sandra Gayle Hinkle Holmes, of Anchorage, AK, passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Now she is in a better place away from the pain and suffering from her brief illness. She was born on Nov. 5, 1954, to Jack and Addie Hinkle in Oklahoma City, graduating high school at Northwest Classen in 1973. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and OSU in Stillwater before graduating from UCO (Central State University) with a bachelor's in marketing. Sandy and Ron met in 1974 and shortly became best friends and then married on June 14, 1975. From their 43-year marriage, Eric Thomas and Sean Ryan were born. Sandy worked several jobs in the oil and gas industry, including Marathon Oil Co., where in 2002, she transferred to Anchorage, AK. Not long after they relocated to Alaska, she retired from Marathon and went to work for the Alaska Railroad and remained there until Jan. 31, 2019, when she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents and her favorite furry companion, Oreo. Sandy is survived by husband, Ron; son, Eric (Erin); son, Sean (Heather); and her two sisters, Jackie Gordon and Karen Goodner. She is also survived by her greatest joy, grandsons, Leyton, Jameson, and Sawyer. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Scleroderma Foundation (Scleroderma.org). A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73131.