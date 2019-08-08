|
ENID
Sandra Jarman
August 06, 1940 - August 01, 2019
The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating and honoring the life of Sandra Jarman will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019, in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid with Rev. Father Mark Mason and Rev. Father Rick Stansbury officiating. Burial will follow in the Enid Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow at Oakwood Country Club. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Sandra Lynn Jarman died suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, surrounded by the love of family and friends. Sandra was born on August 6, 1940 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Mary Katheryne and Lambert Neil Smith. As an only child, she was the spark that lit up her family's lives. She loved to tell stories about growing up in Ardmore, Oklahoma, traveling with her family to favorite spots like the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary, or other various shenanigans that embodied the bigger than life persona of Sandra Jarman. Sandra attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. There she met the love of her life, Joe Bob Jarman, MD. They were married on December 23, 1963 at Saint Philips Episcopal Church in Ardmore. Sandra and Joe were longtime residents of Enid, Oklahoma where they touched the lives of many. During her life, Sandra was a member of the Junior League of Oklahoma City, Chapter AQ of PEO, the Junior Welfare of Enid, and the Garfield County Medical Auxiliary. Loyal loving wife, super mom, and devoted friend were roles she took very seriously. From managing the home while her husband pursued his passion of medicine to planning every homeroom party, football dinner, or cheer function to cultivating many dear friendships through her life, Sandra was always there, always going that extra mile, to ensure that life was better for all. Whether addressed as Soddie or Mooey, her grandchildren were the center of her life. She knew they were perfection and was happy to tell anyone about them and their adventures. Meg, Davis, Jennings, and Grant were loved to the moon and back. The memories they will have of their loving grandmother will navigate their paths for years to come. Sandra was the consummate hostess. She could make anyone feel at home with her wicked humor, her incredible culinary skills, and her ability to be the life of any party. In the 80's, it was said that her son's friends would arrive at her home because they smelled her chicken fried steak or lasagna. Sandra was known to host any event that deserved to be celebrated. Over the last years of her life, she entertained her grandson and his friends every Friday for the infamous "Friday Lunch Bunch".
Sandra Jarman is survived by her son, Robert Jarman, MD and his wife Jennifer Nelson, MD and their children Jennings and Meg Jarman and her daughter, Janet McLain and her husband Scott McLain and their children Davis Angel and Grant McLain as well as her sister-in-law and friend, DeDe Jarman. McGregor, her loyal furry companion, will be loved by all as long as his tail wags.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
"The strongest women are those who love beyond all faults, cry behind closed doors, and fight battles that no one knows about." -- unknown
Memorials in her name may be made to Shair, a non-profit providing hair for cancer patients, with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019