Sandra Kay Emrich

January 6, 1950 - May 3, 2019



FALLS CHURCH, VA

Sandra Kay (Smith) Emrich was born January 6, 1950, in Ponca City, OK, to Kenneth Harley and Mary Lou (Johnston) Smith. After a long struggle with scleroderma, lupus, and pulmonary arterial hypertension, she passed away on May 3, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. Sandy married Mike Emrich in 1968 and together they raised their "greatest blessings in life"—Lisa and Paul. Sandy took great pleasure in being "Grandma." She will be remembered for her sweet smile, friendliness, positive outlook, and creativity.

A graduate of Midwest City High School, Sandy first worked as an aircraft welder at Tinker Air Force Base. In 1979, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. After graduation, Sandy returned to Tinker to design software for the Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS). She moved to Virginia in 1997 to work at the Pentagon where she was a key player in many Department of Defense software initiatives and earned a graduate certificate in Software Engineering Administration from Central Michigan University. Prior to retirement, Sandy served as strategic planning senior analyst for the Pentagon Warfighter Integration and Air Force Chief Information Office. She was awarded several commendations during her 36-yr career with the Air Force, including the Air Force Professionalism Award, Air Command and Staff College Distinguished Graduate, and the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Sandy played french horn with the Oklahoma Community Orchestra and served as a mentor to many, from teens in the church choir at Chapman Memorial Church of the Nazarene, to young airmen at Tinker and the Pentagon, to neighbors who wanted to learn how to sew or refinish furniture. In VA, she enjoyed performing with the Columbia Baptist Church brass quintet and Mt. Vernon Orchestra. Sandy and Mike divorced in 2004.

Sandy is survived by her daughter Lisa Kay Emrich and her husband Robert Osberg of Falls Church, VA; her son Paul Michael and his wife Ginger (Eakens) Emrich of Ada, OK; four grandchildren Caleb, Canaan, Jacob, and Sarah Emrich; sisters Marilyn Fitzpatrick and Nancy Williams, brother Steve Smith, and step-mother Bonnie V. Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Meadowood Baptist Church in Midwest City, OK, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Accelerated Cure Project for MS (acceleratedcure.org) and It's A Child's Life (itsachildslife.org). Published in The Oklahoman on July 23, 2019