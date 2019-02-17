Sandra Jean Leech

July 24, 1945 - Jan . 29, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Sandra Jean Leech, Oklahoma City, was born July 24, 1945, to Billye Jean & Glen Skinner in San Antonio, TX. Sandi passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours Jan. 29, 2019, while in the arms of her loving husband, Rodney Leech. Sandi and Rod were married Sept. 6, 1977, in Dallas, TX. Sandi was a Commercial Property Manager for 35 years, she was well-known and respected in the industry. She absolutely loved visiting the beach and enjoyed crafting, decorating and gardening. She loved her family more than anything; being "Mimi" to her grandchildren kept her young and her three children were her very best friends. She left behind her husband, Rod; daughters, Robin Pennington & husband Ronnie Howe and April Watkins & husband Greg; son, Steve Beckett & wife Jane Silovsky; grandchildren Jared, Clayton, Sophia, Colby, Clarice, and Hunter; great-grandbabies, Caiden and one on the way she was so excited to meet; brother, Gray Skinner & wife Christy; nephews, Dustin and Kyle; and nieces, Katie and Kiley. Sandi was adored by her family and will be very missed. Private services will be held for close friends and family at her residence Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. Flowers and donations can be sent to 2008 NW 20th, OKC, 73106.