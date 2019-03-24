|
|
Sandra Kay "Sandy" MOORE
Lopez
Jan. 30, 1951 - March 21, 2019
On March 21, 2019, the gates of heaven were opened to receive Sandra "Sandy" Lopez, of Moore, OK. The eldest of seven and born in Ohio, Sandy retired from IEC following 25-plus years of service. A kidney transplant recipient, she enjoyed volunteering in her church's food pantry ministry and doing word searches. Sandy was filled with the Holy Spirit and loved spending time with family. She is survived by two daughters, Carmen and Alicia; three grandsons, Alex, Tyler, and Christian; best friend, Lynn; and former spouse, Jose; along with two siblings and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019