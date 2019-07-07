Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South
7720 South Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
(405) 682-1682
SANDRA STEPHENS
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
10600 N. Council Rd
OKC, OK
View Map
SANDRA STEPHENS


1938 - 2019
SANDRA STEPHENS Obituary

Sandra E. Stephens
July 22, 1938 - June 24, 2019

PIEDMONT
Sandra E. Stephens, of Piedmont, OK, passed away June 24, 2019. She was born July 22, 1938, to Vendla & Howard Sheller in Grand Rapids, MI. Sandra earned a master's in Public Health Admin from UoMN, Mpls in 1967 and worked as an RN in D.C., Denver, Wyoming and OKC.
She married Richard Stephens on Dec. 5, 1969. Together, they lived in Libya, Iran, UAE, Scotland and Bahrain - where she volunteered at the American Missions Hospital. Since settling in Oklahoma in 1986, she was active in her community and church. Always a caretaker in every place, she touched lives and made lifelong friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her children, Kirsten and Andrew; and her four younger siblings.
Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10600 N. Council Rd., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
