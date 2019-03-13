Sarah Kristin Brumley

June 3, 1982 - March 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Sarah Kristin Brumley, 36, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Her legacy of compassion lives on through the Sarah Brumley Pay It Forward Scholarship for Integrative Medicine through the Integris Cancer Institute of Oklahoma, and also through the lives of so many that she cared for as a nurse.

Sarah was born in Oklahoma City and graduated from P.C. North High School. She earned her R.N. degree from OCCC, and was an endoscopy nurse with Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.

She is survived by her loving mother, Gail Brumley, her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Adrian & Lloyd Rosen, and her caring brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin & Kerri Brumley, all of OKC. She is also survived by her loving dad and stepmom, Bob & Kathy Brumley, of Mazomanie, WI. Sarah leaves behind so many others - aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, friends and coworkers who will cherish her memory.

Sarah's maternal grandmother passed away the very same day on the morning of March 7, 2019. The family grieves deeply over this tremendous loss of both Sarah and her grandmother. They ask for continued prayers for peace and healing.

Family, friends, and Team Sarah supporters are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m., and a Funeral Service on Friday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Vondel L. Smith Funeral Home, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73142. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary