Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Shartel Church of God
11600 S. Western
SARAH MATHIS


1931 - 2019
SARAH MATHIS Obituary

Sarah Ann "Granny"
Mathis
Sept. 29, 1931 - Aug. 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Friends are invited for Viewing and Visitation on Sunday, 12-8 p.m., and on Monday, 4-8 p.m. The family will be present on Sunday, 2-4 p.m., to greet friends at Vondel L. Smith Mortuary at Southlakes, 4000 SW 119th in OKC. Memorial Services to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Shartel Church of God at 11600 S. Western, OKC. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 24, 2019
