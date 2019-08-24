|
|
Sarah Ann "Granny" OKLAHOMA CITY
Mathis
Sept. 29, 1931 - Aug. 22, 2019
Friends are invited for Viewing and Visitation on Sunday, 12-8 p.m., and on Monday, 4-8 p.m. The family will be present on Sunday, 2-4 p.m., to greet friends at Vondel L. Smith Mortuary at Southlakes, 4000 SW 119th in OKC. Memorial Services to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Shartel Church of God at 11600 S. Western, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 24, 2019