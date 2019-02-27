Sarah Patricia 'Pat' Ross

May 17, 1928 - February 24, 2019



NORMAN

Pat (Sarah Patricia) Ross left this life Feb 24, 2019 at 2:40 P.M. She was born May 17, 1928 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to E.W. and Ada (Carver) Burrow. Pat attended Bowlegs Public Schools and Horace Mann High School in Ada, Oklahoma where she graduated in 1945. She received her first degree from East Central State University in Ada, Oklahoma in January of 1948. Following graduation, she worked as Registrar for Horace Mann for 2 years. She obtained her Master's Degree in Elementary Education in 1952 from the University of Oklahoma. She completed her preparation as an educator when she was awarded her counseling degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1968. A tribute that described Pat's devotion to her students, peers, parents, and others is to say, "She was an educator extraordinaire!" She utilized her many talents to provide a challenging and positive learning environment for the students. In addition, she worked tirelessly to keep the parents and community members focused on working together to provide an education for all students. She served 51 years in education. She taught at Pontotoc, Russett, and Ravia in Johnston County. She was a teacher, counselor, and Director of Student Services for Moore Public Schools for 34 years. While serving in Moore Public Schools, she was given the opportunity to start Project Stay, Project TOK, Biofeedback, Early Childhood, and Drug Education. These programs were recognized as outstanding across the nation as well as in Canada. Presentations were made in many of the states and in Washington DC. Because of Pat's efforts, Moore Public Schools received numerous state and national awards for these programs. Pat retired in 1997 to be with her husband during his last illness. Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church in Moore, the Eastern Star, Cleveland County Excise Board, and Delta Kappa Gamma. In addition, she was one of the founders of Moore Youth Services and Moore Drug Center. The challenge of finding unique Indian jewelry could always get Pat's attention. She loved it and believed firmly that it was to be enjoyed. Life in the country with her family brought so much peace and happiness. The cats, dogs, horses, and other farm animals all had names and were loved and cared for all of their lives. Pat married Gene Ross in 1947. They met in second grade. Pat once mentioned that on their first date, they rode 5 miles on horseback to Seminole to get a coke! They were married for 56 years. This is a tribute in our world today of love and devotion. They were a Christian example for others to follow. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son Michael Gene Ross, Sr.; grandson Michael Gene Ross, Jr.; granddaughter Jennifer Ross; daughter Rhonda Ross Haumpo; grandsons Noah, Anthony, and John Haumpo; great-grandson Tatum Lee Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Services will be 2 PM Thursday, February 28th, at the South Colonial Chapel (6934 S. Western) with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences for the family at: vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary