|
|
Sharol Ann Conger OKLAHOMA CITY
March 4, 1945 - August 30, 2019
Sharol Ann (Sherry) Conger passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York, on March 4, 1945 to William F. 'Bill' Martin and Betty Jean Randall Martin. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married her high school and college sweetheart Bill Conger. They were married for 45 years and resided in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sherry's love for her family and dear friends was unconditional, including her best pal Max the dog. She was a humble, modest person who always put others first, and her one-of-a-kind sense of humor was a gift to everyone she touched. We will forever cherish 'Mom-o', our precious gem. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Betty Martin, and her husband, Bill. She is survived by her daughters, Cristen J. Conger, Jennifer Conger Bentley and her husband, Steven James Bentley Jr., Oklahoma City, and Erin Conger Welch and her husband, Brian Welch, Chicago, IL; brother, Scott Martin and his wife, Carole, Tulsa; 4 grandchildren, Parker James Bentley, Julianne Elizabeth Bentley, Vivian Elizabeth Welch and Nora Margaret Welch; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City with The Reverend Dr. Randall Spindle officiating under the direction of the Smith and Kernke Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oklahoma City Humane Society in Shery's name by contacting (405) 286-1229 ext. 3 or [email protected]
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019