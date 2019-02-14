Sharon L. Hammer

July 11, 1947 - February 11, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Sharon Lynne Hammer, daughter of Andy and Leola Hammer, was born in Albu

querque, New Mexico, on July 11, 1947. She died on February 11, 2019, at her home in Oklahoma City. Sharon was raised in New Mexico but received her baccalaureate degree from Bethany Nazarene College (now Southern Nazarene University). She spent the majority of her career in accounting endeavors for Hart Schaffner Marx, Zales Jewelers, and JCPenney. She was a real "cat person," seldom to be found without two or three underfoot. Musically inclined and a devout Christian, the sounds of Bill Gaither videos saturated her environment at all hours. She never married but, while in college, formed such an intense bond with one Oklahoma family that three generations called her "Aunt." She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Kathy Hammer of Oakton, Virginia, and by her extended Oklahoma family – Ben and Patsy Hawkins, Kyle and Tammy Freeman and family, Darin and T.J. Hawkins and family, Greg and Casey Hawkins, Kevin Housley and family, Chris and Roberta Keeling and family, Mark Keeling, Joey and Shelli Mosshart and family, and Tony and Cheryl Wolfer and family. Services will be Friday, February 15, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with visitation one hour prior.