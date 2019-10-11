|
|
Sharon R. Jantz EDMOND
July 4, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2019
Sharon Rose Jantz was born July 4, 1943, in Lawrence, Kansas, to parents Burton E.
and Vona R. (Avey) Axline. She passed away on October 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Viewing will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home from noon to 6pm, Sunday, Oct. 13. Funeral ser-vices will be at First Presbyterian Church of Edmond at 10am on Monday, Oct. 14, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For more information, visit:
MemorialParkOKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 11, 2019