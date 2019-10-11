Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
(405) 755-1111
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Edmond
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON JANTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON JANTZ


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Sharon R. Jantz
July 4, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2019

EDMOND
Sharon Rose Jantz was born July 4, 1943, in Lawrence, Kansas, to parents Burton E.
and Vona R. (Avey) Axline. She passed away on October 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Viewing will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home from noon to 6pm, Sunday, Oct. 13. Funeral ser-vices will be at First Presbyterian Church of Edmond at 10am on Monday, Oct. 14, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For more information, visit:

MemorialParkOKC.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now