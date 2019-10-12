Home

Sharon R. Jantz
July 4, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2019

EDMOND
Sharon Rose Jantz was born July 4, 1943, in Lawrence, KS to parents Burton E. & Vona R. (Avey) Axline. She passed away Oct. 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Viewing will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Funeral services will be at First Christian Church of Edmond at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For more information, visit:
MemorialParkOKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 12, 2019
