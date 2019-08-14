|
Sharon Liston OKLAHOMA CITY
November 28, 1951-August 10, 2019
Sharon Marie (Straka) Liston was born November 28, 1951 in Oklahoma City to Kenneth and Mary (Zurline) Straka. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and graduated from Moore High School. She went on to graduate from Central State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Math Education. Sharon became a teacher with a career spanning 40 years. She retired in 2013 after being a Pre AP Math Analysis and Calculus teacher at Westmoore High School for a 25-year tenure. Sharon met Larry Liston at a young age. While teaching at Central Jr. High School, the two became well acquainted and grew close. They married on July 4, 1974. Sharon has been a faithful member at St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Sharon enjoyed the outdoors by gardening and spending time at the lake. She lived for her four grandchildren and attended many dance recitals, golf tournaments, basketball games and livestock shows. Even after retirement, she continued to spread her knowledge and gift of teaching as an ACT workshop presenter and OERB master teacher. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Brad Liston and wife Katie; daughter, Jamie Church and husband Craig; brother, Clark Straka and wife Janell; brother, Ben Straka and wife Elaine; and grandchildren, Jake Liston, Paige Liston, Grant Church, Jenna Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. A Rosary Service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley, OKC. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019