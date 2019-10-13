Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
405-735-8900
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON MULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON MULLEN


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Sharon Kaye Mullen
Oct. 19, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2019

MOORE
Sharon Kaye Mullen passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born Oct. 19, 1945, in Seminole, OK. Sharon grew up in Seminole, attending Seminole High School. She went on to attend East Central College in Ada. Sharon was a caring, loving and kind mother with a gentle heart who always put her family first. She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her first love was spending time with her family. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ray & husband Evan; son, Darin Mullen & wife Sonya; five grandchildren, Spencer Prichard, Landon Ray, Brea Prichard, Carsyn Ray, and Natily Mullen; sister-in-law, Garlyn Stutz; brother-in-law, Paul Mullen & wife Bonny; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Mullen; son, Brian Mullen; parents, Clinton & Helena Stutz; her sister, Saundra Williams; and her brother, Gary Stutz. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, located at 507 E. Main Street in Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now