Sharon Kaye Mullen MOORE
Oct. 19, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2019
Sharon Kaye Mullen passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born Oct. 19, 1945, in Seminole, OK. Sharon grew up in Seminole, attending Seminole High School. She went on to attend East Central College in Ada. Sharon was a caring, loving and kind mother with a gentle heart who always put her family first. She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her first love was spending time with her family. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ray & husband Evan; son, Darin Mullen & wife Sonya; five grandchildren, Spencer Prichard, Landon Ray, Brea Prichard, Carsyn Ray, and Natily Mullen; sister-in-law, Garlyn Stutz; brother-in-law, Paul Mullen & wife Bonny; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Mullen; son, Brian Mullen; parents, Clinton & Helena Stutz; her sister, Saundra Williams; and her brother, Gary Stutz. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, located at 507 E. Main Street in Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019