Sharon S. Purcell OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 2, 1952 - Sept. 4, 2019
Sharon, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2019. Sharon was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Oklahoma City, OK to Gerald D. "Jerry" Shelton & Louise Margaret (Schmidt) Shelton. After graduating from Mount St. Mary High School in 1970, Sharon studied at the University of Oklahoma in developmental disability and mental illness. She served and helped many for over 20 years. On Aug. 30, 2014, Sharon married James Purcell after knowing each other since 1987. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, James; sister, Juanita Dies; brother-in-law, Michael Dies; niece, Angela Bryant; and nephew, David Dies. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Services to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Revival for Christ Club, 1005 SW 4th St. Moore, OK, with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 7, 2019