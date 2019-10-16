|
Sharon Jean Whitener NEWCASTLE
January 10, 1948 - October 13, 2019
Sharon Jean Whitener, 71, of Newcastle, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home. The daughter of Francis Reuben Clark and Helen Lu-cille (Flint) Clark, she was born January 10, 1948 in Oklahoma City. Sharon was a city girl raised on a farm. She was Baptist in faith. Sharon worked as a secretary for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and retired in 2013 after 36 years of service. She loved looking for rose rocks, walking through any rose garden or flower garden, loved to nap, and listen to music, especially Elvis and Celtic Thunder. She enjoyed lunch dates with family and desserts were her favorite. She wasn't fond of cooking but made the best turkey dressing and a tasty chocolate chip bundt cake. She also enjoyed gardening and would Miracle-Gro everything. She loved to shop, especially buying and trying new beauty products. She had the most beautiful skin and a smile that would light up a room. Sharon adored her grandchildren and her door was always open for all the neighborhood kids. She always supported her children's choices but also made her own opinion known. Sharon loved her pets, especially her dogs Lexi and Ms. Brown. She had the brightest blue eyes and the sweetest laugh and a gentle touch. Although Alzheimer's stole many things from Mom, she never forgot the words "Oh, I love you" and always made sure to say thank you and had a hug for everyone. She most certainly never lost her sweet spirit. She always had a great sense of humor and kept it all the way to the end. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Cox; and her former husband and father of her children, Wayne Allan Whitener, Sr. Sharon is survived by one son, Wayne Allan Whitener, Jr. of Newcastle; one daughter, Lori Cox and her husband, Jason, of Bridge Creek; three grandchildren, Laney Nicole Workman, Blake Norman Cox, and Taylor Lane Cox, all of Bridge Creek; one sister, Janice Krivanek of Mustang; one brother, Kenneth Clark and his wife, Lucille, of Oklahoma City; one brother-in-law, Dwane Cox of Arcadia; nieces and nephews, Emily Johnson of Oklahoma City, Kenneth Clark, Jr. and his wife, Cyndi, of Blanchard, Robert Krivanek of Wyoming, Kyle Krivanek of Mustang, Rose Cox of Arcadia; and many other loved ones and friends. Our family would like to thank Dr. Michael Morgan for a lifetime of excellent care, Integris Home Care and Humanity Hospice for the great care our Mom received and also for the time and care given to us as a family over the last few weeks. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel in Blanchard. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.eisenhourfh.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019