|
|
Shelly Renee Ingle OKLAHOMA CITY
March 01,1953- July 24,2019
Shelly was born in Okmulgee, OK to Robert M. and Anna L. Ingle. She is survived by her mother Anna, brother John (Leslie) and niece Christina Folsom.
Shelly spent her career in Graphic Arts and multimedia.
Starting at Standard Insur-ance and retired after more than three decades from O.C.C.C. Shelly was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be remembered for her artistic sole, sharp mind and her devotion to family and GOD.
The family will have a graveside remembrance service at 2 pm August 24, 2019 at the Okmulgee Cemetery, 2601 S. Wood Drive, Okmulgee, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019