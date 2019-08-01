|
|
Shera P. Sheppard MIDWEST CITY
Apr. 14, 1938 - July 30, 2019
Shera was called home after a courageous and short battle with dementia. She was born to Ruby Laverne and John Thomas Smith.
Shera graduated from Central High School. She was employed at McBride Engi-neering, after retiring she continued her career by opening up Tax & Bookkeeping Services. She loved working in her garden, canning, planting more, and having the best yard on the street. She loved traveling, collecting state plates, and George Strait concerts. Most of all she loved family time, holidays and Sooner Football.
Shera was a strong, independent woman, and an outstanding mother to her children, Wes and wife Melissa Sheppard of Yukon, OK, Paul Sheppard of MWC, OK, and is survived by daughter-in-law Quita Sheppard of Edmond, OK, brother, Donald and wife Charlene Smith, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Darren Sheppard, two sisters, Norma Chestnut and Tommie Scantling, two brothers, John Smith, Jr. and Charles Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019