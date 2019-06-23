Sherrill C. Johns

Aug. 23, 1941 - June 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Sherrill Colette Johns (née Jacotel) passed away in the late hours of the night on Wednesday June 19, 2019, at the Grace Living Center Brookwood, Oklahoma City, OK due to compli- cations from a recent stroke. Born in Grand Forks, ND to Arthur Thaddeus Jacotel and Vera M. (Childs) Jacotel on Aug. 23, 1941, Sherrill is survived by her husband of 50 years, Vincent; her daughter, Colette Marie; and her two grandchildren, Gabriel Joseph and Nikolai Edison. She had a fondness for the breeding and raising of Scottish terriers and enjoyed square dancing with her husband. She was also involved in various organizations such as the Mid-Del Republican Women's Club, the Oklahoma City Zoo, the Science Museum Oklahoma, the Scandinavian Club, Toastmasters International, and her church. She was greatly loved and she will be sorely missed. Services for Sherrill will be held at the Sunny Lane United Methodist Church, located at 2020 South Sunnylane Road, Del City, OK 73115, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Oklahoma Council of the Blind, P.O. Box 1476, OKC, OK 73101.