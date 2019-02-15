|
Sherry L. Boston OKLAHOMA CITY
July 16, 1951 - Feb. 2, 2019
Sherry Lynn Boston passed from this life into the presence of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday February 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father Sam Mathews, step-father Jimmy Adkisson, sister-in-law Judy Hansen and daughter-in-law Mindi Boston.
Sherry is survived by her husband Perry, mother Betty Adkisson, brother Keith & wife Robin Mathews, sister Viki Mathews; son Jason & wife Ronda Boston and their children Lindsey, Sarah, Ethan, Amelia, & Olivia; son Christopher & wife Allie Boston and their children Liberty, Sadie, & Haden; unwed sons Nicholas, and Tobias; & many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sherry was an artist and poet & loved to participate with her churches expressive worship team. Sherry will be greatly missed by her family & many friends.
Services will be held 5pm Saturday February 16 at Shekinah Fellowship Church 412 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73139.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019