Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
(405) 720-1439
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHERRY COGBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERRY COGBURN


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry Hill Cogburn
September 4, 1932 - March 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Sherry Rose Hill Cogburn passed away March 18 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 66. Sherry moved to Oklahoma City after graduating El Reno High School in 1970. Throughout her short life, Sherry was - at one time or another - a softball player, a camp counselor, a pet-rescuer, an avid reader, a PTA-mom, a world traveler, a video gamer, a lake bum. Not one to crave the spotlight, Sherry was a fiercely devoted wife and mother who enjoyed expressing her love through cooking. Sherry is survived by: daughter Amanda Rose Cogburn Baustert, her husband Doug Baustert, and their children George, Anelie Rose, and Charles; and by son Travis Lamar Cogburn, his wife Christy Smith Cogburn, and their children Colt and Carter. Sherry is also survived by brothers Glen Hill of El Reno, Oklahoma and Gary Hill of North Richland Hills, Texas. Pre-deceasing Sherry are her soulmate of 40 years, Mack Cogburn, and sisters Jackie Hill Bosler and Bobby Jane Hill Miller. Celebration services to be held Monday, March 25, at 11:00am at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary Chapel at 13125 N. MacArthur. Respecting Sherry's wishes, funeral-attendees are asked to wear colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to: Santa's Cause, c/o Quail Creek Bank, 12201 N. May Ave., OKC 73120.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
Download Now