Sherry Hill Cogburn

September 4, 1932 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Sherry Rose Hill Cogburn passed away March 18 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 66. Sherry moved to Oklahoma City after graduating El Reno High School in 1970. Throughout her short life, Sherry was - at one time or another - a softball player, a camp counselor, a pet-rescuer, an avid reader, a PTA-mom, a world traveler, a video gamer, a lake bum. Not one to crave the spotlight, Sherry was a fiercely devoted wife and mother who enjoyed expressing her love through cooking. Sherry is survived by: daughter Amanda Rose Cogburn Baustert, her husband Doug Baustert, and their children George, Anelie Rose, and Charles; and by son Travis Lamar Cogburn, his wife Christy Smith Cogburn, and their children Colt and Carter. Sherry is also survived by brothers Glen Hill of El Reno, Oklahoma and Gary Hill of North Richland Hills, Texas. Pre-deceasing Sherry are her soulmate of 40 years, Mack Cogburn, and sisters Jackie Hill Bosler and Bobby Jane Hill Miller. Celebration services to be held Monday, March 25, at 11:00am at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary Chapel at 13125 N. MacArthur. Respecting Sherry's wishes, funeral-attendees are asked to wear colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to: Santa's Cause, c/o Quail Creek Bank, 12201 N. May Ave., OKC 73120.