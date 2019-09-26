|
Sherry Lee Lawless YUKON
August 24, 1948-September 23, 2019
Our sweet mother went to meet her heavenly father September 23, 2019. She was born in Wewoka, OK to Harry Lee Jones and Betty June (Stewart) Jones. Sherry was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Donald; mother, Betty June Jones; daughter, Lori Fischer and husband Stephen; son, Michael Lawless and husband Brack Guthrie; Nana's pride and joy granddaughter Emma Fischer; brothers, Mike Jones and Phil Jones and wife Effie; sisters, Diane Snider and Julie Traylor and husband Harry; and many other family members and friends. She loved to cook and creating a home for her family. Emma and Nana's love for each other was rare. They enjoyed each other's company playing, laughing, and crying together. They shared a love of the beach and being up early to collect seashells and a morning walk. Sherry never complained and everyone that knew her would say she was the sweetest person they knew. A Visitation will be Friday September 27, 2019 from 1-8 pm with the family receiving visitors from 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 26, 2019