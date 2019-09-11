|
|
Shirley Ann MIDWEST CITY
(Baustert) Cicalese
Feb. 15, 1935 - Sep. 7, 2019
Shirley Ann (Baustert) Cicalese of Midwest City passed away in her home September 7, 2019. She was born in the middle of a dust storm on February 15, 1935 in Okarche, Oklahoma to Nick and Gladys Baustert. She was the oldest daughter and big sister in a family of fourteen children. Shirley graduated from Holy Trinity High School and worked as a nurse's aide at Okarche Hospital. She married Andy Schoelen, August 3, 1955. Shirley was very active in the St. Philip Neri Parish as a member of the Altar Society and choir. She received her LPN degree in 1976 and worked at Midwest City Hospital. She re-married in May 1978 to John Cicalese and moved to Burke, Virginia. She worked as an LPN for 12 years until she and John retired in 1990 to Oklahoma and built their retirement home in Union City. They were active members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. After John's passing in 2009, she returned to Midwest City to be closer to her children and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents and 5 siblings Jan, Mark, Melanie, Bernice and Joe. She is survived by 8 siblings and their spouses: Nick Baustert (Pat), Karlene Taylor, David Baustert (Carol), Lucy Beecher (Gerald), Steve Baustert, Diane Lippoldt (Larry), Mary Humpal (Jim) and Jerry Baustert. Shirley is also survived by her seven children and their spouses: Andrea Matthews (Randy), Jim Schoelen (Becky), Paul Schoelen (Judy), Maria Cornwell (Michael), Chris Schoelen (Karen), Donna Rice and Carol Jackson (Devin). She is also blessed with and survived by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces/nephews who will miss her dearly. A vigil service will be held on Thursday evening at 6pm September 12, 2019 at St. Philip Neri. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Philip Neri. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Union City, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019