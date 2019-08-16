|
Shirley Ann Cox OKLAHOMA CITY
July 8, 1927 - Aug. 14, 2019
Shirley Cox, 92, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away August 14, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1927 in Weather-ford, OK to Charles and Mary Pigg. Shirley enjoyed many hobbies. She liked to cook and kept many recipes and cook-books. She also enjoyed making jewelry, beading, antiquing and loved cats. Nothing was as joyful as spending time with her family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmer; 3 sisters, Opal Pepper, Ida Ruth Meeks, Mary Frances Carter; 2 brothers, Jesse Louise Pigg, Charles Crane. She is survived by her son, Steve Cox and partner, Tom Kinyon; sisters, Lola Jean Ashford, Joyce Barreta; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Cox, Priscilla Pigg; numerous nieces & nephews, and many loving family and friends. Viewing will be 12-8PM Friday at the funeral home. Services will be 11AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019