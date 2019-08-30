Home

Shirley Ann Rader


1935 - 2019
Shirley Ann Rader Obituary

Shirley Ann Rader
January 23, 1935 - August 24, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS
Shirley Ann Bourlon Rader went peacefully home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Huntsville, Texas.
Shirley was born on January 23, 1935 in Jones, Oklahoma to Fred and Gladys Bourlon. She attended Luther HS in Luther, Oklahoma. Upon graduation she married Farrell J. Rader and during their 62 years of marriage she traveled the world as a Naval Officer's wife in service to her country for twenty years. Later in service to her Heavenly Father in mission work. All the while raising four daughters.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Farrell, her parents, brothers Jack and Tom Bourlon, her sisters Marilyn Bourlon and Norma Burnett, and 2 great-granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughters Paula and Mark Wims, Deborah and Travis Evans, Stacy and Dean Durham, Robin Rader, her brother, Harold Bourlon, and sister Sue Moore, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren.
Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.shmfh.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019
