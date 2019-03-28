Home

Services
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
(405) 302-0021
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Shirley Ann Shidler


Shirley Ann Shidler
November 4, 1918 - March 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
A little before noon on Tuesday, Shirley Ann Shidler passed away peacefully surrounded by family, music, and lots of love. She was one hundred years old, but her soul and essence was eternally young. Shirley was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on November 4, 1918, to loving parents. She was the youngest of four children. As a young woman, she was involved in theatre and plays. She played field hockey and was the editor of her high school yearbook, Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. In her lifetime she lived through both The Great Depression and the Second World War. Many were drawn to her light, chief among them was a quiet, handsome, athlete named Frank Shidler. Frank met Shirley in high school. They married on May 24, 1941, and were married 69 years until Frank passed away in 2010. Frank and Shirley had three children: Frank J. "Cap" Shidler, Jr., Donna Jean Krutka, and Jane Ann Crutchfield. She was a loving, fun and deeply devoted mother to her children, and later extended those traits as a grandmother. While her children were growing up she spearheaded parent-teacher organizations and created costumes for her children's plays. She taught them how to be good people all the while sharing her unwavering faith in the Lord, paving the way for their own faith in God. Her example as a mother is something that has had a positive effect on her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond. She and her husband Frank loved a good adventure and they traveled across to Europe on many occasions with friends and family. They would frequently visit Mexico and loved the people, culture, and warmth of the country. In 1982, Shirley and her husband invested in Glenapp Castle in Scotland. The days at the castle were some of Shirley's most fond memories and proudest accomplishments. Shirley was also a very good poet. Her poems are legendary in her family and are still read to this day on family holidays. She lived to be 100 years old but that sparkle will live on forever, in all of us.
Shirley is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, March 29, at Smith and Kernke on North May. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00am Saturday, March 30, at Christ the King Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019
