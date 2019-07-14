Shirley Breeden

Sept. 12, 1935 - July 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Shirley L. Breeden went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 83. The daughter of Earle Henry & Zella (Treaster) Fisher, she was born on Sept. 12, 1935, in Oklahoma City. She grew up in Perkins, and moved to Stillwater at the age of 6, where she began working at a young age operating elevators at Oklahoma State University. After graduating from Stillwater High School, Shirley continued working for the university in food services in the student union. She later worked for Oklahoma City public schools cafeteria, and then canteen services. On Dec. 31, 1962, she married her sweetheart, Bennie Breeden. Together, they shared more than 53 years of marriage, and were blessed with two children. Shirley was very passionate about antiquing, taking historical home tours, animal rescue of any kind, and her weekly coffee visits with Joyce & Wes Haggard. As the matriarch, Shirley loved and cared deeply for her family, but especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be held close to our hearts each day. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennie, in 2015; and Uncle Bert Treaster. She leaves behind her loving family: son, Randy Breeden & wife Michelle; daughter, Rhonda Reaves and her husband Hank; her grandchildren, Zac & wife Brenna, Matt & wife Andi, Casi & husband Clayton, and Clay & wife Morgan; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many other extended family, friends and her beloved cats. Viewing will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, 4-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service to celebrate and honor her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the South Colonial Chapel with burial following at 2 p.m. at the Tryon Cemetery in Tryon, OK. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019