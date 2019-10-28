Home

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 672-1321
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
SHIRLEY HUDSON


1937 - 2019
Shirley A. Courts
Hudson
April 2, 1937 - Oct. 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Shirley Courts Hudson went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was born in Fairview, OK. Shirley graduated high school in Okeene, OK. In 1966, she was among the first women to attend the Oklahoma City Police Academy. She retired from the Oklahoma City Police Department after 26 years of service. After retirement, she served 32 years on the Retired Police Officers Association.
She will be missed by her son, Doug Courts and his spouse Denise (Hudson) Courts; her stepchildren, Ken Hudson and Cathy (Hudson) Nester and her spouse Joe Nester; 13 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben Allen and Irene (Tuttle) Allen; her spouse, Danny Hudson; her brother, Bill Allen; and three of her children, Danny, Richard, and Connie.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Southeast Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Carney, OK at the Carney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Honor Guard, RPOA or the chaplains, in respect for law enforcement.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 28, 2019
