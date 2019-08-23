|
Shirley Faye Humbyrd EDMOND
September 24, 1938-August 17, 2019
Jesus opened the doors of heaven and welcomed Shirley Humbyrd on August 17, 2019.
She was born September 24, 1938, in Harvey, Arkansas to parents, Jodie and Ethel Ham. She was the seventh of nine children. She died August 17, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 80.
The family moved to Bixby, Oklahoma when Shirley was four years old. She attended Bixby Schools from 1st grade through the 12th grade and attended the First Baptist Church until she was a teenager. She then started attending the Bixby Freewill Baptist Church where she was baptized.
She was working as a dental assistant when she met the love of her life, Don. They were married May 16, 1960. Shortly after, Shirley was employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma where she retired after 30 years of service.
After retiring, Shirley and Don moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near their daughter, Gina, and her family. They became members of Life.Church and faithfully attended until they started having health problems. They then watched Church Online every week at home for the past two years.
Having played basketball, Shirley was an OKC Thunder fan. She also enjoyed game night with the family and attending her grandchildren's various school activities and concerts.
The people in our lives are a gift from God, and Shirley felt she was truly blessed.
She is survived by her husband, Don Humbyrd of Edmond, OK, her two daughters, Gina Evraets of Edmond, OK, and Teresa Humbyrd of Tucson, AZ, and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019