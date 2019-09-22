|
|
Shirley Marie Brown OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 2, 1930 - Sept. 16, 2019
Shirley Marie Brown, of Oklahoma City, joined her family in heaven on September 16, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City, on October 2, 1930. She graduated from Classen High School in 1948 before attending the University of Oklahoma with the financial assistance of her brother, Jimmy. She continued her education at Central State University, graduating in 1972 with a degree in English Literature. Shirley met the love of her life, DL Brown, at a Sunday School party, and they married in 1952. She was a volunteer at Deaconess Hospital, a member of Geologists' Wives and Alpha Phi, and taught junior high and high school. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a fabulous cook and also enjoyed reading. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband DL Brown, brother Jimmy Jacobs, and their parents. Shirley is survived by her sister Harriett Daggett of Shreveport, LA; her children, Mark Brown and wife Margo, Terry Brown and wife Donna, and DeEllen Brown, all of Oklahoma City; her grandchildren Windy and husband Matt Muehleisen, Amber and husband Glenn Taylor, Derek Brown, Bonnie and husband Richard Hand, and Blair Brown, and nine great-grandchildren; and her rescue dog Arthur, all of whom will miss her endlessly. The funeral will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, Monday, September 23, 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the service at Shirley's home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019