Shirley Pitzele
June 20, 1950 - June 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Shirley was born and died in Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughter, Marie; son, Aaron; and a brother, Dewayne Bigham. She attended school at Crooked Oak School District, and went to Rose State College.

Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.
-Rumi

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
