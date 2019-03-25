Shirley Ann

Rooks-Murphy

June 4, 1938 - March 19, 2019



EDMOND

Shirley (Ann) Rooks-Murphy, age 80, former resident of Edmond, OK, passed away on March 19, 2019, in Lewisville, TX. Shirley was born June 4, 1938, in Durant, OK to E. Franklin Shoemake and Vivian (Moore) Shoemake. She grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Roosevelt Junior High and Central High School, where she made many lifelong friends. Prior to marriage, Shirley worked briefly for Southwestern Bell, the National Guard Armory, and retired after 14 years at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Shirley volunteered her time for many years with the Baptist Auxiliary, was a longtime member of Northwest Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, and in her later years, Chisholm Creek Baptist Church in Edmond.

Shirley is survived by her four children, Suzanne Yerby Thole (David), John Scott Yerby, Chas Rooks (Lisa), and Allison Rooks Blankenship (Brad); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a special aunt, Sue C. Boyd, of Oak Grove, MO; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her late husbands: William "Bill" Rooks, in 1997; John "William" Yerby, in 1995; and most recently, Robert "Tony" Murphy, in 2016.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at Chisholm Creek Baptist Church in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the National / Oklahoma .