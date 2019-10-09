|
Shirley Jean Winblad OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 9, 1928 - Oct. 5, 2019
Shirley Jean Winblad went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1928 to Karl and Madge Lockstrom in Salina, Kansas and passed away in Oklahoma City. Shirley is survived by her husband John Winblad; and their 3 children, 7 grand-children and 8 great-grand-children. Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 10100 Ridgeview Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73120. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Covenant Endow-ment Fund, for information call 405.751.2546.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019