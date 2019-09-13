|
Shirley C. Woolery OKLAHOMA CITY
1929 - 2019
Shirley Woolery went to be with our Lord on September 6, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1929 in Burlington, Oklahoma. Shirley was the daughter of Theo and Blanch Kurz (Kale). Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; son, Michael Woolery; and daugh-ter, Jana Jones. Shirley is survived by her daughter Leigh Anne Niles, five grand-children, six great-grand-children, and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be most lovingly missed by all that knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at 2pm Friday in the Chapel at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019