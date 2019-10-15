|
Roger Smith OKLAHOMA CITY
December 19, 1961-October 11, 2019
Roger Smith, age 57, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born December 19, 1961, to John Smith and Sharon (Mumby) Smith in Fremant, CA. Roger graduated Putnam City High School in 1980. He is survived by his mom, Sharon Smith of OKC; dad, John Smith of Littleton, NC; sister, Cynthia Smith of OKC; and nephew, Austin Smith of Stillwater, OK. His memorial service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2 PM at the Buchanan Funeral Service Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 15, 2019