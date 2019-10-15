Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SMITH PIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SMITH ROGER PIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Roger Smith
December 19, 1961-October 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Roger Smith, age 57, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born December 19, 1961, to John Smith and Sharon (Mumby) Smith in Fremant, CA. Roger graduated Putnam City High School in 1980. He is survived by his mom, Sharon Smith of OKC; dad, John Smith of Littleton, NC; sister, Cynthia Smith of OKC; and nephew, Austin Smith of Stillwater, OK. His memorial service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2 PM at the Buchanan Funeral Service Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SMITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.