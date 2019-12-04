Home

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
(405) 755-1111
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Solveig E. Boyington


1948 - 2019
Solveig E. Boyington
Jan. 6, 1948 - Dec. 1, 2019

MUSTANG
Beloved of God, Solveig Eveleyn Boyington (Stanley), 71, was born January 6, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY, to parents Leif & Florence Stanley and passed away from natural causes December 1, 2019. She is survived by her spouse: Michael Boyington; mother-in-law: Barbara Ruth Boyington; daughter: Yvonne & Jimmy Oakes; sons: John & Kim Koumbis, Brian & Amy Kinney, Joshua & Jennifer Boyington, and Daniel Boyington; grandchildren: Dustin & Katie, Sean, Skylar, Breanna, Kristi, Cody & Mona, Lexy, Mariah, Brianna, Ryland, Sutton, Jonah, Peighton, Sanders, Lindsey, Lexis, Jacinda; great grand-children: Paisley, Brantley, Hailey; and many other family and friends. Solveig is preceded in death by her parents and son Mikey (Michael) Boyington. A graveside service will be 2pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019
