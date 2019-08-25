Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Edward the Confessor Chapel at Casady School
SPENCER SIMMS


1970 - 2019
Spencer Christian
Simms
March 27, 1970 - Aug. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Spencer Christian Simms was born March 27, 1970, in Oklahoma City. He attended Casady School, graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School in 1989, and earned his degree in business from the University of Central Oklahoma. He was a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and worked in the oil and gas industry.
He always had a sparkle in his eyes, a mischievous grin, accompanied by an infectious laugh, and cared deeply for those around him. Spencer loved OU football, traveling, and all things fun. He learned to love gardening from his mother and looked forward to spring every year. He considered his backyard, which he packed full of flowers, his "jurisdiction" of the home he loved with Leigh.
Spencer lit up every room with his zest for life. He had a magnetism that drew people to him and never met a person he didn't like. Everyone was a friend or friend to be, and he loved giving each and every one a hard time with a smile and a hug.
Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, Sandra Billups Cerny and Sam J. Cerny and Barry Simms. He is survived by the love of his life, Leigh Elizabeth English; his siblings, Laura Lee Lester, Lisa Louise Trail, and Alyson Ray Simms; and his nephews, James Luke Lester and Brennan Patrick Lester; nieces, Morgan Lee Trail and Tyler Louise Trail; and a group of close friends he cherished.
Services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the St. Edward the Confessor Chapel at Casady School. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Hahn Cook/Street & Draper, with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m.
Tributes and condolences can be left for the family at www.hahncookfuneral.com. Spencer admired and supported and would appreciate, and consider generous, any donations directed there.
Spencer's friends and family are heartbroken and he will be missed. He will be ever present in sweet memories and retellings of countless Spencer stories.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019
