Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
STAMATIS HONDRONASTAS


1953 - 2019

Stamatis George's
Hondronastas
March 27, 1953 - March 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mr. Hondronastas was born March 27, 1953 in Oak Park, Illinois, to George and Fotini (Skrepetou) Hondronastas. He attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Okla. He continued his education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor's Degree in Corrections. He enjoyed cheering on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, collecting baseball cards, and playing dominoes. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hondronastas of Oklahoma City, his son, Garrett Hondronastas of Oklahoma City, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 15th, at 2 PM at the Buchanan Funeral Service Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019
