Stanley R. Chard, M.D. MIDWEST CITY
Nov. 24, 1938 - Nov. 9, 2019
Stanley Ray Chard - beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend - died at home with his family in the early hours of November 9, 2019, in Midwest City, Okla-homa. Born in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Lila and Edgar Chard, Stan grew up in Superior, Nebraska, alongside his sister Phyllis. Stan graduated from Hastings College in 1961 and from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1966. Upon graduation from medical school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served from 1966-1972, earning the rank of Major. He spent two years on active duty in Germany, completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., was transferred to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he served as Chief of OB-GYN, and was honorably discharged in 1972. That same year, Stan began his forty-year medical practice. Stan spent his first seven years of practice in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and the subsequent thirty-three years in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where he served his community with distinction and honor until his retirement in 2012. Stan had many passions and interests, but the biggest part of his heart and mind was reserved for his family and his lifelong work as a physician. His tireless work ethic, expertise, and - most importantly - his compassion, touched the lives of thousands of families in Oklahoma. He was physician, listener, counselor, and friend - a true healer to so many. Stan was also an abiding friend and guide to each of us in his family. He was extraordinarily generous with his heart, sharing his love and support without condition. He was a beacon - luminous in his life and radiant in our memories. Stan was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis and brother-in-law Henry Blanke. He is survived by his wife, Linda Chard; his children, Scott and Angela Chard of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sheryl Chard and Deryle Perryman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Shellie Chard of Norman, Oklahoma, Stephen and Karie Chard of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Kalyn and Rhett Murphy of Midwest City, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren - Alexander, Sarah, and Sam Chard; Johnathan & Brooke, Andrew, and Thomas McClary; Max and Emilee Chard; Kayden, Declan, and McCabe Murphy; and dear sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Dr. Stanley R. Chard will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 222 NW 15th Street, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, Stan's family would be grateful for donations in his honor to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019