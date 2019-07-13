Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY CUMMINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY CUMMINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Stanley Cummins
April 6, 1933 - July 10, 2019

EDMOND
Stanley Cummins was born April 6, 1933, in Lawrence County, IL to parents Virgil and Bessie Cummins. He passed away July 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. Viewing will be at Baggerley, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, with a reception for family and friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Baggerley with interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Edmond. For more information, please visit Baggerley.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.