Stanley Cummins EDMOND
April 6, 1933 - July 10, 2019
Stanley Cummins was born April 6, 1933, in Lawrence County, IL to parents Virgil and Bessie Cummins. He passed away July 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. Viewing will be at Baggerley, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, with a reception for family and friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Baggerley with interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Edmond. For more information, please visit Baggerley.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 13, 2019